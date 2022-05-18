Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for a few months now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Grooves to Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Track, Netizens Say 'So Cool, Bro' | Watch

Dressed in his traditional clothing, Kili can be seen lip-syncing to the viral dialogue 'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?' from Tiger Shroff's 2014 film Heropanti. Kili is seen sitting on the floor outside his home and talking on the phone while his sister Neema Paul is sweeping with a broom.

Kili Paul shared the Instagram reel with the caption, "Choti Bachi Ho Kya", along with laughing emojis. The reel was posted not even a day ago and it has received over 1.2 million views and 141k likes. And as always, netizens flooded the comments with nothing but love and praise for the viral brother-sister duo.

A few days back, the viral content creator was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife. According to an update he shared on his Instagram Stories, Paul was also beaten with sticks and had received five stitches in the injuries sustained in the attack. In the above video, he is seen with a bandaged finger.

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 3.6 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following of Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.