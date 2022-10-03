Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for a few months now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Internet Sensation Kili Paul Burn The Stage With 'Apna Time Aayega' Rap - Watch

Dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili can be seen not just lip-syncing but also grooving to a famous Bollywood song. Kili collabed with Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who's a contestant on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16, and Indian influencer Riyaz Aly. Together the trio danced to Salman's hit song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana from the film Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya.

While Abdu was sitting on Kili's shoulders, Riyaz was standing in front of him and they all lip synced to the lyrics of the song as Abdu sang. Then the song starts playing and the three influencers start doing the signature steps of the song together. The reel was shared on Riyaz Aly's Instagram and has gone viral with over 6.5 million views. Kili was on a visit to India and has collabed with several Indian creators.

WATCH KILI PAUL DANCING WITH ABDU ROZIK AND RIYAZ ALY ON O O JAANE JAANA:

Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.