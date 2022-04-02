Viral News: Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across several videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, he has become a viral sensation in India by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Siblings Kili Paul & Neema Lip-Sync to 'Sanam Re', Indians Love It | Watch

In his latest Instagram video, Kili can be seen dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing and lip-syncing to the song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from the hit 2000 film Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty. Also Read - Tanzania’s Kili Paul Reacts to PM Modi's Shoutout on Mann Ki Baat, Says 'This Inspired Me a Million Times'

The influencer’s expressions were on point as he sang a part of the song with full emotion. The clip has received over 1 million views and 138k likes. Netizens flooded the comments with heart emojis and praise for Kili’s on-point expressions. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun’s Kawra Bawra Dialogue From Pushpa. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.