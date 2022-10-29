Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for a few months now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit-Kili Paul Groove to '90s Peppy Number 'Channe Ke Khet Mein'

Dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili can be seen not just lip-syncing another famous Bollywood song but singing it in his own voice. This is the first time the influencer has revealed his real voice in front of his 4.4 million followers. “Let me know if u guys need more of my voice,” he said in the caption. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tanzanian Social Media Influencer Kili Paul to Enter The House? Here's What we Know

He chose the beautiful song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ from the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. With the kid in the background of his video, Kili could be seen singing the lyrics of the song in a heavy yet soothing voice. The social media sensation did his best to pronounce the lyrics right and even tried to hit all the notes like a pro. The reel has received over 1.6 million views and 256k likes. Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Internet Sensation Kili Paul Burn The Stage With 'Apna Time Aayega' Rap - Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING TUJH MAIN RAB DIKHTA HAI HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.