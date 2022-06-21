Viral Video: Kindness and empathy are the traits which make us truly human and children are the ones who manifest these qualities in the best possible way. Demonstrating the same, a little boy is being hailed online for his kindness after he helped a cat with his umbrella while it was raining. In the video, a young boy is seen standing outside on a sidewalk with his umbrella while a cat is seen getting drenched in the rain. To protect her, the boy moves a little closer to the cat and holds the umbrella over its head to shelter it from the rain. As the cat moves around, the boy patiently holds the umbrella over it.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Holding Baby Seen Sitting on Floor in Delhi Metro, Twitter Is Enraged | Watch

The video has been shared on Instagram on a page called Eutenhoumgatinhoevoceoficial with a caption that says, ”Bom Diaaa.” It roughly translates to Good Morning.

The cute video has been liked and shared by many, who praised the boy for being such a kind and innocent soul. One user wrote, ”How sweet.” Another user described a similar experience and wrote, ”That’s more or less how I got my first kitten. I didn’t come home from school and my mother chased after me like crazy (1990s). He found me sitting on the street with a kitten huddled inside my coat on a cold, rainy day. My mother didn’t want a cat and I stood there not knowing what to do with her. It became my mother’s darling.”