Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man saving the life of a dog by giving it emergency CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation). In the video, a dog appears lifeless as it collapses on the road. Thankfully, a man comes to its rescue and starts chest compression to help revive it. He keeps repeating the same for a few more seconds. Soon enough, the dog moves and sits upright on its feet.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Does Headstand To Get a Bath, Netizens Are Angry. Watch

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared this heart-touching video on Twitter with a caption that read, ”Sometimes Miracles are Just Good People with Kind Hearts.”

Watch the viral video here:

Sometimes Miracles are Just Good People with Kind Hearts.❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIncjYBQIi — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 3, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the dog. One user wrote, ”CPR is essential life saving measure , everyone of us should be skilled in it & animals too deserve our kindness in this regards.” Another commented, ”Blessed Are Those Whose Heart Dwells For Others.” A third wrote, ”Trust in humanity is restored.”

