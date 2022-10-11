Naag Aur Nevle Ki Ladai: The mongoose is a small animal with short legs but it is known as a ferocious snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. But, the king cobra fears the mongoose – its arch enemy – the most in the world. Why is that? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake’s deadly bite and in 75 to 80 per cent of the fight with cobras, the mongoose always wins. The Indian gray mongoose (nevla) is particularly known for its fondness of fighting and eating poisonous snakes, such as cobras.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Catches King Cobra With Its Tail, Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral that shows a king cobra engaged in an intense fight with an Indian gray mongoose. The king cobra seems to have entered the mongoose’s territory and has entered a face-off with the mongoose. Also Read - Viral Video: Dangerous Cobra Found Hiding Inside School Girl's Bag, Teacher Takes It Out | Watch

The mongoose and king cobra could be seen attacking each other and dodging each other’s bites when the mongoose finally catches the snake in its mouth. The cobra tries to save his life by rolling but all his efforts go in vain. The video was shared on YouTube and has gone viral with over 1.1 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Man Tries Handling 3 Cobras At Once, Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONGOOSE AND KING COBRA FIGHTING TO DEATH:

What an intense battle!