Cobra vs Meerkat Fight: In Africa's Kalahari desert, a young meerkat has come face to face with a deadly and venomous cape cobra. The meerkat pup is barely 5 weeks old and is learning how to survive in the desert. He seems to be in big trouble as the little meerkat is one on one against a dangerous snake. He calls for his family and they rush to his rescue.

The adults take the cape cobra from the front and dodge his attacks. If they don't get the snake off their territory, their entire family is at risk. The meerkat pups now know the secret to living in this inhospitable desert – teamwork. While the meerkats don't kill the cobra, they manage to scare him away as he sees that he's outnumbered by a lot.

The old video uploaded on YouTube by National Geographic UK has surfaced again on social media. It has more than 9.6 million views.

Why is a cobra scared of a meerkat? Meerkats may be able to handle a bite from some types of venomous snakes. Biologists have discovered meerkats are immune to some snakes’ venom as they belong to the mongoose family. In some parts of the world, people prize mongooses as house guards because they can battle with deadly snakes, like cobras.

