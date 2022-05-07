Snake Video Viral: King cobras and Indian cobras are some of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill a person in less than 20 minutes of biting them. They are commonly found in several parts of India and neighbouring countries.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Gets Chased Away By Mongoose After Entering Its Territory. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a big bunch of cobras tangled up in each other on a thin tree branch in a forest. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'snake._.world'. The reel has received 18k views and 1,400 likes.

The clip shows cobras of several species, including king cobra and Indian cobra, climbing over each other, as if fighting to stay on the little branch. One of the snakes could be seen falling off the branch while fighting. A few Instagram users suggested that the snakes could be mating as well.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?