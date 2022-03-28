Cobra Fighting Video: Snakes are opportunistic predators and will hunt any available prey. While most snakes eat small animals like rodents or birds either killing by squeezing them to death or with toxic venom, large snakes often eat deers, pigs, monkeys and other large prey. But the kingsnake is known for eating other snakes, including venomous snakes like rattlesnakes.Also Read - Viral Video: This Alien-Like Furry Green Snake Found in Thailand Will Give You The Creeps. Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a snake can be seen taking another snake out of it the snakepit in a desert. The snake being killed could be seen twisting and turning in its hole as the bigger snake, a king cobra, eats him alive. The large snake could then be seen gulping the snake with its mouth wide open. In the end, you can see the tail of the prey going inside the king cobra’s mouth. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds Water to Thirsty Snake, Kindness Impresses The Internet | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

While the snake devoured one of its own, netizens were grossed out on watching the video and found it disgusting. The video has received thousands of views and 2,700 likes.