Naag Aur Nevle Ki Ladai: The mongoose is a small animal with short legs but it is known as a ferocious snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. But, the king cobra fears the mongoose – its arch enemy – the most in the world. Why is that? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake's deadly bite and in 75 to 80 per cent of the fight with cobras, the mongoose always wins. The Indian gray mongoose (nevla) is particularly known for its fondness of fighting and eating poisonous snakes, such as cobras.

A video is going viral that shows a king cobra engaged in an intense face off with an Indian gray mongoose. The king cobra seems to have entered the mongoose's territory and after coming face-to-face with the mongoose, the king cobra put up its best defense to save his life and run away from there. The mongoose and king cobra could be seen attacking each other and dodging each other's bites while the mongoose chased it off its territory.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption 'Mongoose with its favourite meal' and it has received thousands of views.

Watch the viral video here:

النمس مع وجبة المفضله pic.twitter.com/RtesvhgLZz — عالم الحيوانات المفترسة والاليفه🗺 (@em4g1) March 27, 2021

