Viral Video: King Cobra Grabs Komodo Dragon By Neck, Who Will Win | Watch

Viral Video: Stories and videos related to wild animals are very popular on social media. Some of these videos are absolutely astonishing. A similar video is being seen right now, which is related to the fight between a king cobra and a Komodo dragon. A king cobra can grow up to a length of 14 feet and is the world’s longest venomous snake. A Komodo dragon looks exactly like a lizard but is much bigger in size. In fact, it is the largest extant species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of 10 feet and weighing up to 70 kg.

Just imagine a king cobra and a Komodo dragon getting into a fight!

The viral video that we are sharing here shows one such fight between the two. The video shows the king cobra having an edge over the Komodo dragon and has taken it in its grip. Looking at the Komodo dragon, it looks as if it has completely surrendered.

The video is shared on YouTube channel @LatestSightings and has been viewed more than one crore times.

WATCH KING COBRA AND KOMODO DRAGON FIGHT

It was never known what the result of the fight was, but it does make for a stunning video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.