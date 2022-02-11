A video is going viral on social media that shows two Indian king cobras engaged in an intense fight over a queen. The video is a clip from the wildlife TV show ‘Into the Wild India’. It was posted on YouTube by Smithsonian Channel and has received 1.92 lakh views.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens in Awe of Her Bravery | Watch

The 3-minute-29-second-long video shows two male King Cobras engaged in a face-off in a clash of dominance and aggression. At stake is a chance to mate with a female king cobra who’s waiting nearby to greet the victor. Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bird Fights Off Snake Trying To Steal Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

The king cobra is the world’s longest venomous snake and is found widely in the jungles of several parts of India. The two snakes tried to pin the head of the other to the ground to win as their venom has little effects on the same species. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Takes 300 Snakes In a Bag, Releases Them in The Forest. Watch

After 5 whole hours of combat, the intruding challenger accepted his defeat and slithers away into the forest.

Watch the viral video below: