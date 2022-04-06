King Cobra Viral Video: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that shows a snake rescuer helping a king cobra, the most poisonous snake in the world. The incident is from around a few months ago, however, it has resurfaced on the internet.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Enters Bathroom, Wraps Toilet Paper Around Itself. Watch

The king cobra was found trapped in a bundle of fishing net and leaves on New Year's Day near a rice paddy in East India. When the local villagers found the trapped snake, they called in snake rescuer Mirza Arif.

The video uploaded on YouTube by 'The Dodo' shows the snake rescuer catching the snake with a stick and taking him to an open area. Meanwhile, the king cobra raises its hood in a defensive position. A few moments later, the snake begins to relax.

Mirza Arif then brings the cobra a big bottle of Sprite that is filled with water and helps the snake drink from it. The snake opens its mouth wide and could be seen gulping down water that the rescuer helps him drink. After its thirst is quenched, the snake relaxes completely and the man easily puts him a plastic box.

Mirza Arif uses scissors to cut the fishing net off the cobra and a few villagers help him safely capture it. After being freed from the net, the snake was later released near the area where it was found.

