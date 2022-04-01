King Cobra Video: King cobras, the most venomous snake in the world, is also the longest of all snakes. An adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. When a cobra “stands,” it can be eye to eye with a human of average height. King cobras usually eat small animals or other snakes and it is extremely rare for them to bite humans unless they are agitated.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dares to Pour Bucket Of Water on King Cobra. Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral on social media where a huge king cobra broke into a person’s house and wreaked havoc in his bathroom. As the video starts, a man is recording a video of the huge snake in his bathroom with its tails wrapped around the toilet and its head on a wall. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Eats Another Snake Alive, Netizens Are Grossed Out. Watch

The terrifying sight shows the king cobra moving around and trying to get out. It also had a bit of toilet paper wrapped around its body. The video then ends with the man closing the bathroom door so that the dangerous snake doesn’t get out. The video has received over 55,700 views. Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Man Plays With 3 Cobras in Forest, Stunt Goes Dangerously Wrong | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of snakes 🐍 (@snake_unity)

How would you react if a snake barged inside your bathroom?