Viral Video Today: King cobra is one of the most deadly snakes in the world as its poison can kill a person within just 20 minutes. However, this brave didn’t even flinch when the dangerous snake sneaked up on him. In a video posted on Instagram reels, an Indian Army jawan was seen crawling in a forest as he was preparing for an ambush against his enemy. Little did he know, an unexpected enemy was looming in the forest, trying to attack him.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Woman Saves Son From Raging Cobra in Nick of Time, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The kind cobra is in a defensive posture, with its body raised and neck hood expanded, when the soldier encounters the snake. But the soldier cannot make any sounds by killing the snake or asking anyone for help as that would alert the enemy and his operation would fail. The soldier looks like he is trained for such a situation as he fearlessly puts his hand above the snake’s head. Also Read - Viral Video: House Demolished to Save Cobra Trapped Between 2 Walls, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral | Watch

The snake looks above and could bite his hand but the soldier quickly grabs the cobra’s head. The jawan keeps a tight hold on the snake and crawls ahead to prepare for the attack while carrying the cobra in one hand and a gun in the other. The close proximity of the venomous snake would scare any normal person, but it did affect the brave soldier one bit. Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Cobra Found Hiding Inside A Shoe, Rescued by Trained Personnel | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_viralclips)

Our soldiers are more fearless and braver than we think!