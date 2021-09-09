Viral Video: A face-to-face encounter with a snake is terrifying and if it is with a King Cobra then it might leave you petrified for a lifetime. And, this doesn’t exempt the people from animal or reptile rescue teams even. Now, a spine-chilling video capturing the close encounter between a snake rescuer and a king cobra has gone viral and left netizens freaking out. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who captioned it, “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra”. The video has racked up over 265K views, and thousands of likes and retweets.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Garena Free Fire Game On Their Smartphones During Wedding | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Boy's Reaction on Receiving a Phone As Birthday Gift is Just So Wholesome | Watch

How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra. Via @judedavid21 pic.twitter.com/yDJ5bLevQf — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

Also Read - ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Now Sings Money Heist Theme Song 'Bella Ciao' | Watch

In the 08-second viral video clip, we can see a snake rescuer standing outside a door where the cobra’s tail is visible. He holds the snake’s tail with his bare hands and even before he could pull the snake out using the rescue tong, the cobra suddenly appears at the door, with its hood flared out and standing high. And, this sudden move by the king cobra definitely left the rescue person for life as he throws away the tong in fear.

In a series of tweets, the IFS official further wrote that the rescue ‘just got a second life actually’. He added, “King cobras are majestic creatures. The scientific name is; Ophiophagus hannah. “Ophiophagus” is derived from Greek, meaning “snake-eating” and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. Their diet includes other all other snakes.”

According to National Geographic, the king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes on the planet and it can literally “stand up” and look a full-grown person in the eye. “When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground and still move forward to attack. Fortunately, king cobras are shy and will avoid humans whenever possible. It will also flare out its iconic hood and emit a hiss that sounds almost like a growling dog. King cobras can reach 18 feet in length, making them the longest of all venomous snakes,” read an article published on this reptile species.