Naag Aur Nevle Ki Ladai: The mongoose is a small animal with short legs but it is known as a ferocious snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. But, the king cobra fears the mongoose – its arch enemy – the most in the world. Why is that? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake's deadly bite and in 75 to 80 per cent of the fight with cobras, the mongoose always wins. The Indian gray mongoose (nevla) is particularly known for its fondness of fighting and eating poisonous snakes, such as cobras.

A video is going viral that shows a king cobra engaged in an intense fight with an Indian gray mongoose. The king cobra seems to have entered the mongoose's territory and has entered a face-off with the mongoose.

The mongoose and king cobra could be seen attacking each other and dodging each other's bites when the mongoose finally catches the snake in its mouth. The cobra manages to get away but the back and forth attacks continue. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'wildanimalia' with the caption: 'Mongoose vs Cobra'. The page also credited the original uploader of the clip, which has gone viral with over 218k views.

