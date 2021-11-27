An old video has resurfaced on social media and is going viral again. The video was uploaded on YouTube last year and it has so far received more than 6 million views. In the 4-minute video, two big snakes could be seen having a fierce fight on a watery land.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Climbs Tree in a Mesmerising Way. Watch

The video started with the python dragging the king cobra in muddy water near some bushes with him. With both of them agitated, they then started aggressively attacking each other. While the king cobra bit the python many times the python wrapped around the cobra.

However, the python was no match for the king cobra. The king cobra bit the python brutally but the latter did his best to put up a good fight. The injured python then accepted his defeat and slithered away. In the end, both the snakes then went in different directions.

Watch the viral video below: