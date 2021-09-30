Itanagar: During his recent trip to the Kazalang village in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen in a fun mode as he danced with villagers, in a video that is going viral. Notably, Rijiju is in Kazalang to review Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Project. On the occasion, the local Sajolang people, also known as Miji, welcomed the Minister with their traditional song and dance. Taking a break from his work, the minister let loose and danced to the tunes of folk music in the village.Also Read - Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, Lava Fountains Form in Park

In the video, he is seen dressed in a shirt, trousers and sneakers, as he danced along with villagers to traditional folk songs as a small crowd cheered and clapped. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, he wrote, ”During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Watch the video here:

During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021

The law minister’s fun dance also grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter and said that ‘Kiren Rijiju is a decent dancer’. He wrote, ”Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh…”

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

Kiren Rijiju, in July took charge as the minister of Law and Justice from Ravi Shankar Prasad. An MP from the Arunachal West constituency, he is quite active on social media and keeps sharing sports, health, and fitness-related posts with his followers.