Viral News: Versatile singer KK’s sudden death has come as a jolt for music lovers across the country. As we try to come to terms with the terrible news, people have been remembering him through his soulful songs and are pouring heartfelt tributes on social media. Union Minister Smriti Irani also mourned the death of the singer in a heartbreaking Instagram post.Also Read - Zindagi Do Pal Ki: Why KK's Death Feels Like a Personal Loss

Irani shared a video of the iconic song Pal sung by the late singer and wrote, ”Hum rahe na rahe kal ….. har pal , every moment found an emotion in his voice … every memory of my youth is laced with his soothing sounds …. Maestro of the magic of song .. his heartbreak songs leave many heartbroken today … ”. Notably, this is the last song he performed during his concert in Kolkata before his death.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

The emotional post has resonated with people and brought back a lot of memories for many. ”True… His songs were part of our lives since our college days. Really hard to accept. Om Shanti…”, wrote one user, while another commented, ”Kaal mil Jaye toh ho Jaye Khush Naseeb!!” Brings tears to my eyes listening to this beautiful rendition from KK! May his soul rest in eternal peace ; while he meets the Senior KK now in heaven…”.

Actor Suzanne Bernert wrote, ”My journey in Bharat started with his song from Woh Lamhe….all memories of first auditions, meetings, first tentative steps here and this song playing everywhere ….Om Shanti.”

Much-loved singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on Tuesday night. He was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in the south of Kolkata and fell ill. He was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected “cardiac arrest” to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death. Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs.