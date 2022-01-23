A strange trend of knitting with noodles is taking the internet by storm. A TikTok went crazy viral where a woman is seen knitting a scarf using ramen noodles by using chopsticks. The video was uploaded on January 16 on Twitter. It has received over 7 million views, 379K likes and 81,000 retweets so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Girls Dance on Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, Internet Loves It. WATCH

However, the woman cheats a bit in the middle of the video and uses a needle. Still, the video is weirdly very satisfying to watch. While many netizens were mesmerised by the noddle-knitting skills of the woman, some asked her what is the point of doing that.

Watch the viral video below:

A user commented saying, “They really sat there and was like “hmmm lemme try to knit my noodles” had to be high.” Another user said, “I bet noodles taste better knitted.” A third user commented, “I have questions.” Here are some of the tweets:

This is real now pic.twitter.com/69Yyz6xw51 — Sleepyhead (@thes1eepyhead) January 16, 2022

Finally I get to see that it was possible pic.twitter.com/Gql1bkHRbW — Chio (@cyborgkale) January 17, 2022

Make sure and take you time eating it. You don’t wanna *scarf* it down. — Saajid (@musaho_books) January 17, 2022