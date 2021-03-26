Kolhapur: Whether it’s wooing your partner with small thoughtful surprises, or a grand declaration of love, a romantic gesture is sure to bring a smile on their face. However, a man in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur went all out to express his feelings for his girlfriend! In an incident which seems straight out of a movie, an unidentified man from Dharangutti village in Shirol Tehsil, Kolhapur wrote ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Miss You’ on a 2.5 km stretch of the main road of the village with paint. One of the messages painted on the street also read: “I miss you. Zindagi ke saath, zindagi ke baad bhi “. Also Read - These Girls Set The Floor on Fire With 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Shaadi Dance & People Are Loving It!

According to Indian Express, the messages were written using white oil paint were and were etched on the Jaisinghpur to Dharangutti route for about 2.5 km. The incident was reported on Tuesday, when villagers woke up to witness this never-seen-before sight on the main road of the village, wondering who could be behind it. While this ‘deewana aashiq’ has not yet been identified, the local police suspects that some youth from the village is behind this mischief.

See the pictures here:

We didn’t know whether his girlfriend read his declaration of love, but the incident created quite a noise on social media. After the video went viral, the local administration sent employees to paint over the messages and investigate the matter.

Watch the video of the incident here: