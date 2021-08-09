Kolkata: Needless to say, legendary playback singer, actor and director Kishore Kumar’s legacy continues with his work in form of his beautiful songs and films. Even today, his soulful voice and meaningful songs bring a smile on the face of his fans. One such mega fan of the iconic singer is a tea shop owner in Kolkata who not just serves tea to customers but also entertains them by singing Kishore Kumar songs. Notably, 56-year-old Paltan Nag runs a tea shop on Beniatola Lane in North Kolkata.Also Read - Stuff of Nightmares! Panic Ensues After Snake Found Onboard IndiGo Flight at Kolkata Airport | Watch

Nag’s videos recently went viral on social media on the occasion of Kishore Kumar’s birthday. In the video, he can be seen singing along to Kishore Kumar’s song with the perfect melody. Customers at his shop not just enjoy the sip of hot tea but also rejuvenate themselves by listening to the melodious songs of Kishore Kumar in Nag’s voice. In one of the videos, Nag is seen singing ‘Main Shayar Badnaam’.

Watch the videos here:

#WATCH | West Bengal: A tea shop owner in Kolkata goes viral for entertaining customers by singing Kishore Kumar's songs. "I have followed Kishore Kumar since I was 10 years old. I practiced his songs on Karaoke. He is my idol," says Paltan Nag, tea shop owner in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ng8CRZi8lU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Nag has also urged the Central government to confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to Kishore Kumar.

“I celebrated Kishore Da’s birthday on August 4. I am happy that people like my song. Singing is my passion. Kishore Da remains in my heart. He is my God. I also do stage programs. I want the Government to confer Bharat Ratna on Kishore Kumar,” Nag told ANI.

He said he always wanted to be a singer but the financial condition of his family was not good enough so he had to join his father in selling tea to earn his livelihood.

Talking about one of his dreams, he told India Today, “A lot of talent is wasted in our country because they do not have the support or backing. Personally, no one backed me. Unless one is backed, how does he take the leap? I still desire to play back someday.”

Arijit Majumdar, a customer said he not only visits Nag’s shop to have tea but also to enjoy his songs.

(With ANI inputs)