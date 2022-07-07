Viral Video: It’s always a nice feeling to see people of other countries appreciating Indian culture and trying desi dishes. Not just dishes, there are also a lot of variety when it comes to Indian beverages. Recently, a Korean blogger was in India, and he tried multiple Indian drinks. The blogger is shown drinking a variety of Indian drinks in the viral video, including traditional Indian chai first, sweet lassi, nimbu pani, and jal-jeera drink.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Desi Boys Dance to Barso Re, Leave Netizens in Splits. Watch

When he first tried the desis’ favourite chai, he said, “At first, I didn’t understand why Indians are so obsessed with Chai. But after having a sip, I changed my mind.” “Slightly sweet and healing,” he added. He also said that it made him dance with a random guy in the street! Next up was the sweet Lassi. The blogger said that the drink made him ‘speechless’ since he loved yogurt a lot and enjoyed Lassi too. When he tried Nimbu Pani, he said that he preferred the Korean lemonade to the Indian one. Last one was Jaljeera which was made with Indian spices, but the blogger said it wasn’t spicy at all.

The video was posted by Korea blogger on his YouTube channel called ‘Inwook’. “Korean tries Indian drinks for the first time,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has raked 15,187,494 views and 1.2 million likes.

One user wrote, “When he was on the last drink I was literally going “nooooo!” As an Indian I know not everyone can handle that drink!” Another commented, “it interesting to watch someone from a different country drinking my country’s drinks.” A third said, “Thanks for coming In India and trying our food and giving reactions”. Another netizen commented, “it interesting to watch someone from a different country drinking my country’s drinks”.