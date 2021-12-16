Viral News: A Korean dairy company is being slammed worldwide after one of its advertisement bizarrely depicts women as cows waiting to be milked. The ad which has sparked an intense backlash has been produced by South Korea’s biggest dairy company Seoul Milk.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Meets Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to Congratulate Her. See Viral Pics

What does the ad show?

The ad shows a man wandering through the countryside and secretly filming a group of women in a field drinking water from a stream and doing yoga. “We finally succeeded in capturing them on camera at a pristine location where nature is preserved in its purity. They drink clean water from pure nature, consume an eco-friendly organic diet, and live peacefully in a placid environment. I will try to approach them cautiously,” the man says.

The man then accidentally steps on a twig and startles the women, following which they turn into cows and even start mooing. The ad then ends with a description of the product: “Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongjang.”

Here’s the video: