Viral Video: Korean Groom Dancing To Punjabi ‘Boli’ During His Indian Wedding Surprises Internet

Viral Video: If you’ve ever attended an Indian wedding function, you have seen how wild baaratis can get while dancing to wedding tracks. Indeed, it is true that Indian weddings are big and elaborate affairs! So, while we’re on the subject, let us divert your attention to one such clip that will undoubtedly win you over. A video of a South Korean groom dancing to Punjabi ‘boli‘ — couplets in Punjabi — has gone viral on social media platforms. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named currynkimchi.

In the viral video, we can see a South Korean groom, named Jimin, dancing to a ‘boli‘ that was sung by a guest during his Indian wedding ceremony. In the latest video, Jimin, dressed in a traditional sherwani,’ is seen sitting on a horse while the guest sings the famous Punjabi ‘boli’ — “Baari barsi khatan gya si.” After the guest standing next to him finished reciting his Punjabi boli, the groom is seen dancing to the dhol beats.

“Jimin oppa just knew he had to dance after it! Wish I could attend my baraat too Boli partner @amannoberoi shukria char chand lagane ko! PS: Special thanks to my office colleagues for the shor,”reads the caption alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇳 Shivangi & Jimin 🇰🇷 (@currynkimchi)

After being posted online on April 3, the video clip received nearly 518,619 likes. While many people have expressed their views in the comment section. “Punjabi boli = happiness even if jija ji is Korean”, wrote one user. Another user commented,” Wish you a very Happy Married Life.”A third user expressed, “Wah Wah Khushi to dekho yar stay blessed.” While a fourth user commented, “Nobody ever had seen such happiest groom haha.”

