Viral Video: Korean Man Tries Teekha Pani Puri From Streets, Desis Cannot Keep Calm – WATCH

Viral Video: The most well-liked street dish in India without a doubt is pani puri. There are various names for it, including puchka, gupchup, batashe, and golgappa. We are all united by our enduring love for this delicious food. Only those who favour spicy flavours add teekha pani to the puri, and those who prefer sweet flavours add tamarind chutney. Recently, a Korean man stepped out on the streets to try India’s famous snack pani puri. In the viral video, the Korean man, who has lived in India for over five years, sampled the delectable Indian snack. The YouTuber, who chooses to capture his experience in India, picked a local vendor and tried pani puri. The Korean man attempted a sweet flavour of pani puri at the beginning of the video. Fascinated by the crunchy delight, he continued to request a sweet-spicy flavoured pani puri.

The caption on the now-viral video read, “I’m trying something new and exciting – Street Pani Puri! Do you have a favorite Indian street food? Let me know in the comments below, and maybe I’ll give it a try next. Yum!” 🇮🇳🍴.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Ladka (@k_ladka_official)

The viral video caught several eyeballs and the desis were truly delighted. They also suggested the Korean man try other popular street delicacies. One of the users said, “Yes street Pani puri is best👌 try more street foods❤️❤️.” Another user said, “Come to punjab once time…. I’m telling you you’ll be so happy and then you’ll surely come to punjab again and again… Please visit Amritsar, Punjab one thing.” The third user said, “Please try dahi puri they are very tasty and a bit sour and sweet please do try once and I love you oppa💌I am your big fan I like all your videos 💟💟.”

The viral video has 153K views, 16.5K likes and 438 comments.

