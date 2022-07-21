Viral Video Today: An adorable mother-son duo from Korea is winning the hearts of desi netizens. The mother in question is a Korean woman who’s the wife of an Indian man and they live together with their son in South Korea.Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Aunty Walk in Rain While Sharing Umbrella, Netizens Call Them Couple Goals. Watch

In her recent reels posted on the handle 'premkimforever', the Korean woman could be seen making pakoras and also teaching her son how to say the name of the dish properly in Hindi. The first reel shows the woman happily frying some pakoras in her kitchen. The trending song Atak Gaya by Arijit Singh could be heard playing over video. It has received over 1.5 million views and a lot hearts from desi netizens. She can also be seen cooking many other Indian dishes in her other reels.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian💕Korean (@premkimforever)

In another reel, the Korean mom can be seen teaching her son how to say pakoras. The clip opens to show the Korean woman pointing to a plate of pakodas and asking her son what it was. “Ye pakoda hai (This is a pakoda),” the woman is then heard teaching the little boy. The mother-son duo are heard repeating the word ‘pakoda’ a couple of times in unison. “Pakoda bohot swad hai (The pakodas are very tasty),” the woman teaches her son.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian💕Korean (@premkimforever)

The video has gone viral with over 377k views. Indian users flooded the comments with love for the adorable duo with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, “Lovely as ever.” Another wrote, “awww you both are so cute.” “So adorable,” added third, while a fourth commented, “So cute…simple and yet so sweet you guys are lotssss love for you all and Adi is so adorable.”