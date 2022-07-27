Viral Video Today: While more and more Indians are becoming crazy about BTS and other K-Pop groups, Koreans are joining the rest of the world to join the Bollywood craze. Recently, we’ve seen several videos where Koreans are dancing to Bollywood songs in public. Now, a group of Korean students are going viral for dancing to a Bollywood song outside their college.Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Mother Makes Pakoras, Teaches Her Son Hindi, Desi Netizens Adore Them. Watch

The song they chose was Ghagra featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The video was originally uploaded on Instagram reels but has now surfaced on YouTube shorts. The video shows Korean students dressed in traditional Indian suits and kurtas as they groove to the upbeat song.

The talented students were in perfect sync and even nailed the hook step of the Ghagra song. Desi netizens were impressed by their moves and said it made them feel proud. "Fun fact. Most of the Indians are feeling proud, including me," a user commented. "Omg, they are doing so well. I hope to see the whole video," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

