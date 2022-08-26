Viral Video Today: It’s always a nice and warm feeling to see people of other nations appreciating and learning Indian culture. One example of it is an adorable mother-son duo from Korea who are often seen trying new Indian dishes and learning all things desi. The mother in question is a Korean woman who’s the wife of an Indian man and they live together with their son in South Korea. In her recent reels posted on the handle ‘premkimforever’, the Korean woman could be seen teaching her son how to sing the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana. As she sings the anthem, he repeats after her.Also Read - WATCH: British PM Candidate Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Perform 'Gau Pooja' In London; Video Goes Viral

The video was uploaded on Instagram handle Pam Kim Forever and was shared on the occasion of Independence Day. The video was captioned as, "Korean Mom Teaching Son Jana Gana Mana."

The video has gone viral with 130,270 likes. Proud Indian users flooded the comments with love for the adorable duo with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, “ute cute cute cute cute!! Did I say cute!! This is so wholesome.” Another commented, “Wow isse pata chalta h ki india se kon kon pyar karta h.” A third said, “Goosebumps while just listening to this..”

In a previous video, the Korean woman was seen making pakoras and also teaching her son how to say the name of the dish properly in Hindi. She could also be seen cooking many other Indian dishes in her other reels.