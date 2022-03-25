The Kashmir Files starring veteran actor Anupam Kher has earned a total of Rs 200.13 crore at the Box Office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the post-pandemic era. The hard-hitting drama, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.Also Read - How The Kashmir Files Became The Biggest Hindi Film Post-Pandemic - Politics or Not! | Explained

Like many people who have pointed out that the profits from The Kashmir Files should be donated, comedian Kunal Kamra shared similar views on Twitter while taking a dig at the film's director Vivek Agnihotri.

Taking to Twitter, Kunal Kamra shared a meme video where Vivek Agnihotri could be seen responding to a question about donating the earnings of the movie. When the director was asked at a press conference whether the profits of the film will be donated to Kashmiri Pandits, he replied saying, "Kamai hogi toh baat karenge (Let it earn profit first, we will talk then)."

To this, the reporter who asked him the question said, “Kamai toh bohot saari ho rahi thi. (But the film is making a lot of money)” However, Vivek Agnihotri countered the journalist saying, “Abhi aapko aisa lag raha hai. Vo galat-faimi hai aapki. (That’s what you think right now. It’s your misunderstanding.)”

After showing this short clip, Vivek Agnihotri’s face was put in place of Raj Kapoor’s from the song ‘Mana Apni Jeb Se Fakir Hai’ from the 1959 film Anari. Then the video shows a snap of the film’s 200 crore box office collection and ends with a ‘Cheating karta hai tu’ – pointed at Vivek Agnihotri that he was lying about the film not making much profits.

Kunal Kamra tweeted the video with a dig a Vivek Agnihotri saying, “Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi…” The video has received 322K views.

Watch the viral video below:

Desh ke liye jaan dene ke liye ready hai par desh ke logo ko paise dene ke liye nahi… pic.twitter.com/x0j4xC8LRQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 24, 2022

However, Kunal Kamra’s dig at the director backfired at him and he received massive backlash from Twitter users. The Twitterati slammed Kunal Kamra for trolling The Kashmir Files director. A user commented asking “Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali give the profits of Gangubai for betterment of the lives of prostitutes? Was the money earned from Chak De used to improve the condition of the women’s hockey team? Mandir bana nahi ki aa gaye katora leke bheek mangne.”

Here’s what other Twitter users said in their replies to Kunal Kamra:

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali give the profits of Gangubai for betterment of the lives of prostitutes? Was the money earned from Chak De used to improve the condition of the women’s hockey team? Mandir bana nahi ki aa gaye katora leke bheek mangne! — Rohit Salian (@rohitinio) March 24, 2022

this is called

1st dey mocked, derided & thought tht just being intellectuals gives’em a right to call the shots! den public proved em wrong, so now dey r nt sre hw to hndle d mvie as a hit

they r now digging up 12 yr old tweets & mking personal remarks against makers! — Neeraj Apte (@neerajapte007) March 24, 2022

Produced by Zee Studios, “The Kashmir Files” depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP MLAs demanding ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax-free in the national capital should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all.