Viral Video: Kuno Cheetah Siyaya Gives Birth To 4 Lovely Cubs: Watch

Siyaya gave birth to four cubs on March 24, the announcement of which was made on March 29.

The four cubs are fathered by Freddie and they are in good condition.

Namibian Cheetah Siyaya Gives Birth: March 27 brought some sad and tragic news about the death of Sasha, one of the eight Cheetahs that were relocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Sasha died due to dehydration and kidney-related problems. She was among the five female cheetahs that were flown in from Namibia as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme.

While one cannot forget the big cat, her renal failure-related death is followed by a piece of extremely happy news and we have not one, not two, not even three, but four very tiny but extremely cute reasons to rejoice and celebrate as Siyaya, another female cheetah, gave birth to four cubs on March 24, the announcement of which was made on March 29. The sources at the Kuno National Park said that the four cubs are fathered by Freddie and that the mother and her quartet are in good condition.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “Some heartening pictures coming from Kuno NP. Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to 4 cute chitoos.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Some heartening pictures coming from Kuno NP. Cheetah Siyaya gave birth to 4 cute chitoos. pic.twitter.com/ihjGCavHvt — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 29, 2023

OMG! Don’t you guys just feel like cuddling up and cradling these beautiful fur balls? Well, I for one am game for now, because after some time, they will grow up to be healthy and majestic big cats.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Rakesh Jamwal @rakeshrjamwal Replying to @susantananda3, “The BEST news of 2023!!!”

Chirag Sarvaiya @chirag_sar Replying to @susantananda3, “This is great. Onse side joy for new borns other side sorrow of Sasha’s Death.”

Nallalarao.nsj Prabhakar @nallalarao Replying to @susantananda3, “Nice to see the Cubs Chitoos Thanks”.

Praveena Singh @PraveenaSingh28 Replying to @susantananda3, “स्वस्थ रहे उम्र लंबी हो”.

KANNAN S @KANNANS98336530 Replying to @susantananda3, “Very good news”.

Anil Kapoor @AnilKap57560169 Replying to @susantananda3, “These little babies have adapted India’s Climate”.

