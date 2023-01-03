Video of Adorable Dog Having a Great Time Playing Inside Muddy Puddle Wins the Internet | WATCH

In the now viral video, the dog can be seen lying inside a muddy puddle and playing on its own happily.

Viral Video: This video of an adorable dog having a great play time inside a muddy puddle is too cute to miss and if you’re a fan of dog videos, you’ll totally love this one. The video has been shared on Twitter by a page named ViralHog a few days back with the caption, “Muddy pup is have a great time!”

WATCH



In the now viral video, the dog can be seen lying inside a muddy puddle and playing on its own happily. While the dog’s owner can be heard calling its name, the dog tries to play and digs the puddle further. As the video proceeds further, we can see another dog coming and standing near the playing dog and within seconds it comes out of the puddle and runs away.

The video has amassed nearly 6Kviews and people have shared comments like, “Safe to say we have a winner in the “muddy puppy” category”, “Dog living its best life” and many more.