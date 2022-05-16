Viral Video: An adorable video is going viral on social media showing a group of kids performing Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari’s famous song ‘Dil Beparvah.’ The video shot at Ladakh’s Nubra Valley shows a group of kids sitting on a rock amidst the beautiful valleys. The kids are seen performing a heartwarimng rendition of the popular song as they play their ukuleles. The way all the kids are in perfect sync while strumming and singing has made netizens fall in love with them.Also Read - Viral Video: Filmy Bride Sits Atop Moving Car, Proposes to Groom in Shah Rukh Khan Style | Watch

The beautiful video was shared on Instagram by travel blogger and content creator Sneha Desi. Sneha was on her way to Leh, Ladakh when she spotted the kids in Nubra Valley and was mesmerised by their performance. She captioned the video as, “How how how are they sooo soo good. Highlight of my nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours.” Impressed by their performances, Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari also shared the video on their Instagram stories.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Desai ~ Travel stories~ (@littlemisschatterbox28)

The video has gone viral, and people absolutely loved the wholesome performance and poured praises in the comments section. ”Just melts my heart”, wrote one user while another commented, ”This is so beautiful.” A third wrote, ”This one deserves 1 million view.” A fourth commented, ”This made my day. The world needs more of this now”.

Adorable, isn’t it?