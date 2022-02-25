A beautiful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ by Ladakhi musicians is winning the internet. The video uploaded on Facebook has gone viral with over 50,000 views and 4,000 likes. The song Sandese Aate Hai is from the hit 1997 Bollywood film Border. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings Pushpa's Srivalli Song in 5 Languages, Mesmerises The Internet | Watch

This cover of Sandese Aate Hai sung by two popular Ladakhi folk artists – Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais – was specially shot for Army Day (January 15) as a tribute to Indian soldiers.

The video starts with Stanzin Norgais playing the guitar in front of a scenic view of the mountains in Ladakh and singing the song in his captivating voice. The musician is then joined by Padma Dolkar, who is looking beautiful in traditional clothing.

Her voice was very soothing and paired with the melodious tunes and singing by Stanzin, their song sounded absolutely soulful.

Watching the viral video below: