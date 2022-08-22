Viral Video: Needless to say, no party or celebration is complete without a super fun dance performance. Dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions, and also a fun way to bond with your friends. One such video has gone viral on the internet, which shows a group of women dancing to their hearts’ content on Kala Chasma at a kitty party, apparently. Dressed in pretty sarees, the ladies groove energetically to the song with fun expressions. One of the these women, dressed in a green saree steals the show as she dances in the center and wins with her fantastic moves. As she dances, other women cheer, hoot, clap and whistle for her. The video might want you to join them in their fun dance.Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

The video was uploaded on an Instagram page called Naughty World with a caption that read, “Are are.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | | (@naughtyworld_)

The video has gone viral, with 247,839 likes and more than 2000 comments. One user jokingly wrote, “When u were a poll dancer before ur marriage!” Another commented, “Ek aisi party ka cameraman banna to mai b deserve krta hu.” A third said, “I Just Loved This.” Others filled the comment section with hilarious comments and emojis.

What do you think?