Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. In one such video, a young duo is seen dancing on a very popular Telugu song. Mukul Gain and Sona Dey, who are both Instagram influencers and have million of followers, were seen putting up a power-packed and a mind-blowing performance on the Allu Arjun starrer song Bunny Bunny. The young dancers donning red outfits, ace the dance steps while grooving to the song with coordinated steps and super energy. Notably, the song featured in 2005 movie called Bunny and starred Gowri Munjal, Prakash Raj along with Allu Arjun.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Scares Monkey With Her Face, Can't Stop Laughing After He Falls Off Window. Watch

Sona Dey, who has 3.7 million followers, shared the video and wrote, ” South se kon kon dekh rhe ho?” Notably, her dance partner Mukul also performed in television dance reality shows Dance India Dance 7 and India’s Best Dancer.

WATCH THE DANCE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sona Dey (@sona_dey_official)

Since being shared a week back, the video has raked up 1, 79, 200 likes and more than 1200 comments. Instagram users loved the enteraining dance and flooded the comment section with love, heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Didi mai south se dekh rhi hu wahhhhh🔥kya dance hai best couple & best dancer luv uhh both.” Another commented, “Sona di ap bahut cute ho apki Sare video mujhe bahut achi lgti h ap bahut sweet ho.” A third said, “So so beautiful couple.”