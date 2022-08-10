Viral Video: The internet is full of funny and interesting videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. A similar video has surfaced on social media, which might remind you of your carefree and innocent school days. It also might maIn the video, a boy goes to propose a girl with flowers in his hands in the sweetest way. ke you reminisce about your school crush. At first, he hides the flowers behind his back, but after his friends’ encouragement, he gathers courage and kneels down. In a filmy and romantic way, he then extends his hands and gives the flower to the girl, who is standing there along with her friend. The girl accepts the proposal following which both of them are seen blushing. Meanwhile, other students are seen peeping through the window and giggling.Also Read - 'Next Generation of Talent:' Anand Mahindra Impressed By Tamil Nadu Boy's Acrobatic Stunts, Shares Video | Watch

The video has been uploaded on an Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video has gone viral and people loved the sweet proposal. Meanwhile, singles poured their pain in the comment section, One user wrote, “Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota be,” while others made fun of them by calling them nibba-nibbi.