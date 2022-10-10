Viral Video: A video of a boy dancing funnily at a wedding function is giving a laughter dose to social media users. Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without a crazy dance session. A perfect opportunity to let loose, baaratis are often seen dancing excitedly, matching the beats and energy of dhol and band wale. In the video, a boy is seen breaking into a weird dance routine and coming up with killer expressions, which will definitely make you laugh hard.Also Read - Viral Video: Women Play Kabaddi In Saree During Chhattisgarh Olympics, Internet is Delighted | Watch

The video first shows the boy, probably a wedding guest, sitting on a chair, while vigorously shaking his head. However, in a few seconds, he jumps from his seat, and starts dancing in a weird manner. He even falls down while dancing but continues to move in a funny way. The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named videonation.teb, with a caption that reads, "This energy is mandatory."

MAN’S BIZARRE DANCE STEPS: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2700 likes and several amusing comments. It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing at this crazy dance. Some are jokingly saying that even Govinda will fail in front of his hilarious dance.