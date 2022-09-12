Viral Video Today: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. The Kala Chashma reel turned them into a viral sensation and even made international headlines. Ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. The challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. Now, a new video has emerged from South Korea wherein a group of Korean boys are seen acing the dance challenge. Dressed in traditional Korean clothes, the boys joyfully and enthusiastically dance to the song while one of them twerks. Their energy and excitement is worth watching, and will make you wanna groove too.Also Read - Graphic Designer's Creative Take on Kala Chashma Trend Goes Viral With 20 Million Views. Watch

The video has blown up on TikTok and is now going viral on Instagram.

WATCH VIDEO OF KOREAN BOYS DANCING TO KALA CHASHMA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARUHA (@ruhatenizo)

Desis, especially were thrilled, and were amazed by their energy and love for Bollywood music. One user wrote, “This is the best version of kala chasma 🔥🔥 lots of wishes from India.” Another commented, “Thanks for choosing Indian song it’s amazing.” A third commented, “You guys are so good.” Others dropped fire, heart and love emojis.

See more reactions:

What do you think of their dance?