While people come up with many innovative ideas to take hot water baths during peak winter in India, it is still hard to bathe outside in the cold. A boy came up with a ‘jugaad’ to take a hot water bath out in the open. You’ll be surprised to see what idea he came up with.Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy's Desi Jugaad to Dry His Hair Will Leave You Laughing | Watch

The video was uploaded on Koo app recently. It shows the boy taking a bath in the morning amid foggy weather. To heat up the water, the boy took a large metal pot (kadhai) and placed it on a makeshift fire made over rocks and wood. The boy then sits inside the kadhai which has a little hot water in it. He is then seen taking a mug and pouring the hot water on his body. Steam could be seen emanating from the kadhai and boy. He is also saving water by reusing the bath water. Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Monkey Uses Jugaad To Get Down From Stairs Quickly, Netizens Are Impressed. WATCH

While the boy’s idea is innovative, it is highly dangerous and unsafe. The hot temperature of the pot or water could burn his skin or he could get hurt while getting in or out of the makeshift bathtub over a fire. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes His Own Jugaad Train Seat, Leaves Passengers Dumbstruck. WATCH

Watch the viral video below: