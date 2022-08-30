Viral Video Today: Dance videos are superhit on the internet, owing to their entertaining and fun content. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet because people love watching and grooving to them. Now, a video is going viral featuring two girls who are seen putting up a fantastic performance on a Haryanvi song. Dressed in traditional Haryanvi attire, the two girls are seen dancing joyfully to Sapna Chaudhary’s hit song Panghat Door Se Ghana. With coordinated steps, fantastic moves and apt expressions, the girls steal the show with their anazing dance. The video which was first uploaded on Instagram has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.Also Read - Viral Video: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Plays Volleyball At Jalandhar Sports Event, Showcases Skills | Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF GIRLS DANCING ON SAPNA CHOUDHARY SONG:

The video has gone viral, and people love the entertaining dance of the duo. People showered love and appreciation in the comment section and poured love and fire emojis.