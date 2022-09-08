Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way of expressing oneself and also brings joy and fun to people’s life. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time it’s two people winning the internet for their dance on an empty street. The video, which seems to have been taken from a terrace or a balcony, shows a young man and a girl dancing together on an empty road in the middle of the night. It seems that they are practicing for some event as their dance steps are synchronised. The video was shared on Twitter by Prerna Maheshwari on September 5, 2022, with a caption that said, ‘This,’ along with a heart emoji.Also Read - Viral Video: Kid Dressed As Superman Cycles Around Chile President During His Live Speech. Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF BOY ABD GIRL DANCING ON EMPTY STREET AT NIGHT:

Since being shared on September 5, the video has garnered 241K views, and more than 1800 retweets. Users loved the beautiful dance and the adorable moment, and poured emojis and cute reaction on the video. Many said that they must be practicing for some dance event, or probably a sangeet function. One user wrote, “I’ll cry unless someone tells me that this wasn’t choreographed.” Another person wrote, “May be practicing for some dance event. We too used practice at night in our colony.” A third said, “It’s beautiful.” Another commented, “Whatever this is ….i need something like this.”