Viral Video Today: Dance videos are superhit on the internet, owing to their entertaining and fun content. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet because people love watching and grooving to them. A video is going viral on Instagram showing a girl doing belly dance on the Nadiyon paar challenge. Just like other Instagram trends, the Nadiyon paar dance challenge also saw several dancers acing the song. In this particular reel video, the dancer identified as Manisha Sati, is seen wearing a black crop top and a purple skirt. She showed off her belly dancing skills with utmost grace and confidence by grooving to the peppy song. The video was shared by her and simply captioned as, “Nadiyon paar.”Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Dances In Rain To Cham Cham Cham Song, Internet Calls Her Choti Shraddha Kapoor. Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF GIRL DOING BELLY DANCE ON NADIYON PAAR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Sati 🦋❤️ (@manishasati_fp)

Also Read - Viral Video: Aunty Falls From Swing in Hilarious Fashion, Netizens Call Her 'Flying Masi' | Watch

Since being shared, the video has gained more than 14000 likes and several comments. The video which was first uploaded on Instagram has gone viral on other social media platforms as well. People showered love and appreciation in the comment section and poured love and fire emojis. Several people called her dance ‘superb’ and ‘amazing’ and showered love. Notably, Manisha has over 19,000 followers on Instagram with whom she keeps sharing her dance videos.

What do you think?