Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks or Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts. A hilarious video is going viral that shows an Indian girl, who seems like a budding influencer, recording a dance outside her house.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Delhiites Enjoy Pleasant Weather With Chai, Samosas and Memes. See Tweets Here

The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page and has received more than 17k views. The clip shows a girl taking advantage of the rainy weather by making a dance reel outside her house while it is pouring. She could be seen dancing on the song ‘Cham Cham’ from the film Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances to 'Barso Re Megha' on Terrace, What Happened Next Will Make You Laugh | Watch

As the lyrics ‘Main nachu aaj, cham cham cham’ come, the girl spins and jumps while dancing in the rain in a red maxi dress. While hopping around barefoot, she slips and falls on the ground. She gets up embarrassed and asks the person filming her to stop. “Didi yaar,” the caption of the post said with laughing emojis. Other users also found the video hilarious and left similar commentes under the post.

Watch the viral video here:

Please be careful while dancing in the rain. 🙂