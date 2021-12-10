Indian weddings, especially Punjab shadis, are a blast from the start till the end. It begins with dancing on dhol and music as the groom and his baraat reach the wedding venue. One of the most lively and fun baraat dance videos is going viral on social media where a few women can be seen having the time of their lives.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Laughs and Dances During Vidaai Ceremony. Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user 'shaadisaga' a few days ago. It has now gone viral with over 10,700 likes. In the video, a woman dressed in a beautiful bottle green lehenga could be seen having a drink and dancing her heart out. A few other women who were also all glammed up for the wedding could be seen dancing with her with the dhol walas near her.

They were dancing to the song 'Main Sharabi' by Yo Yo Honey Singh from the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer-film 'Cocktail'.

Watch the viral video below: