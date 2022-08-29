Viral Video: Dance videos are superhit on the internet, owing to their entertaining and fun content. On a daily basis, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet and this time, a dance performance of girls during a party is stealing the show. From the video, it seems like a birthday party is going on and all the girls are dressed in black sarees, as per the theme. All the girls are engrossed in dancing to the Haryanvi song ‘Bandook Chalegi’, and are having fun on the dance floor. The girl in the center, particularly, rocks the dance floor with her fantastic moves and apt expressions. The video has also been uploaded on Twitter with the handle Spartacus, and has gained more than 2000 views. The same video is also going viral on Instagram and being shared on WhatsApp.Also Read - Viral Video: Crazy Catfight Breaks Between Kanpur School Girls As They Beat Each Other & Pull Hair | Watch

WATCH DANCE OF GIRLS IN BLACK SAREE DURING A PARTY:

Also Read - 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi': 18-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Marries 55-Year-Old Man, Sings 'Na Milo Humse Zyada' For Him | Watch

The girl has been identified as Pritee Jha and has over 329 K followers on Instagram.

What do you think of their dance?