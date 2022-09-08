Viral Video: Who doesn’t like birthday gifts? Needless to say, everyone wants to get pampered and feel special on their birthdays. Children and young people are particularly excited in anticipation of the gifts that they are about to receive. However, in a video going viral, a girl celebrating her birthday becomes the victim of a funny prank. In the video, we can see that someone has sent a gift to the girl and she is really excited. With her mother on her side, she lovingly opens the box. However, as soon as she opens the whole box, she is left shocked. Turns out, someone played a prank on her and placed a fake lizard inside the box. As soon as the lizard springs on her, she screams her heart out.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Sia's Cheap Thrills With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named yourfunzone.

WATCH VIDEO OF BIRTHDAY GIRL GETTING PRANKED:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Fun Zone | Funny Memes 😁 (@yourfunzone)

The video has gone viral, and garnered more than 400 likes. Users were left amused and poured emojis on the video, with some saying that they will try this prank on their friends too. Ever played such a prank?

