Viral Video: When we think of a classroom, we imagine a place that imparts knowledge and wisdom. However, one classroom turned into a battleground with girls fighting and clashing with each other. In the video, two girls got into some random argument and started shouting at each other. The verbal fight soon got physical as both of them start hitting and punching each other. Seeing the fight get nasty, other girls start to stop them, but to no avail. They are hell bent on fighting as they beat each other and keep pulling hair. Despite the teacher's arrival in the class, both kept beating each other.

Meanwhile, the boys in the class had a great time laughing at the drama. One of them was seen giggling. The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The video has gone viral and people were thoroughly amused by the catfight. Users poured laugh emojis on the post. One user wrote, “Best entertaining visual treat😜😜😜 Girls fight.” Another commented, “Happiness of the boy.” It’s not known where the video is from, but the video has gone viral, and people are curious to know the reason behind this ugly brawl.